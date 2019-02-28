Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Singer Adnan Sami gives befitting reply to Pakistani trolls

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 9:32 am IST

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes at JeM terror camps.

Adnan Sami.
 Adnan Sami.

New Delhi: Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistani trolls who have been speaking out against India's airstrike across LoC in a scathing tweet.

In the tweet, the singer who originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship stood up against trolls from Pakistan and told them that it is about 'eliminating terrorists' and not about 'egos being given a reality check.' He further went on to add that their 'Ostrich mentality' is 'laughable.'

His tweet read, "Dear Pak trolls, It's not about your egos being given a reality check today; it's about eliminating terrorists who you ‘claim’ are also your enemies! Your Ostrich mentality is laughable. By the way, your abuses expose your reality and therefore the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!"

Sami had earlier on February 26 too hailed the IAF efforts and tweeted, "The Force Is With You” @narendramodi ji. Respect to @IAF_MCC .#HowsTheJosh #StopTerrorism #JaiHind ."

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

Tags: india, pakistan, adnan sami, iaf, indian air force, air strike, india strikes back, pulwama terror attack
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Richa Chadha

Ali and I usually meet at the airport, says Richa Chadha

Kriti Sanon

There is a fear post #MeToo movement, says Kriti Sanon

A still of Saby Singh’s performance used for representational purpose only.

‘I don't believe that thing called fusion’

Ritesh Batra and Sanya Malhotra

Ritesh Batra didn’t want Nawaz and me to meet, says Sanya Malhotra

MOST POPULAR

1

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

2

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

3

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

4

Airbus, OneWeb launch first satellite

5

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham