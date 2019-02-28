Singer Adnan Sami gives befitting reply to Pakistani trolls

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes at JeM terror camps.

New Delhi: Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistani trolls who have been speaking out against India's airstrike across LoC in a scathing tweet.

In the tweet, the singer who originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship stood up against trolls from Pakistan and told them that it is about 'eliminating terrorists' and not about 'egos being given a reality check.' He further went on to add that their 'Ostrich mentality' is 'laughable.'

His tweet read, "Dear Pak trolls, It's not about your egos being given a reality check today; it's about eliminating terrorists who you ‘claim’ are also your enemies! Your Ostrich mentality is laughable. By the way, your abuses expose your reality and therefore the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!"

Its not about ur egos being given a reality check today; its about eliminating terrorists who u ‘claim’ r also ur enemies! Ur Ostrich mentality is laughable.Btw, ur abuses expose ur reality & therefore d only difference between u & a bucket of shit is the bucket! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 26, 2019

Sami had earlier on February 26 too hailed the IAF efforts and tweeted, "The Force Is With You” @narendramodi ji. Respect to @IAF_MCC .#HowsTheJosh #StopTerrorism #JaiHind ."

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.