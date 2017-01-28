Film industry vociferously raises their voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

They called for the film industry not to be silent on the issue this time and come together against it.

The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.

Mumbai: Numerous Bollywood stars vociferously raised against their voice against the attack on acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of his film 'Padmavati' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Jaipur.

Members of a group called Rajput Karni Sena on Friday slapped Bhansali and pulled him by his hair on the sets of the film at Jaigarh Fort and also vandalised the sets of the film.

According to the members, the filmmaker is presenting wrong facts about the Rajput queen Padmavati, on whom the film is based on, and that was reason for their action.

Several B-Town stars took to Twitter to express her anger at the incident. Almost all the celebrities on Twitter tweeted how engared they were at the incident while also expressing support to the filmmaker.

The hashtag #IStandBySLB also started trending on Twitter post the incident. The celebrities also demanded action against the attackers while throwing light on the industry repeatedly getting targeted for various reasons. They called for the film industry not to be silent on the issue this time and come together to raising their voice.

Read some of the tweets by celebrities