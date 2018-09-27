The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

2 couples, 2 Khans and KJo: Aamir, SRK, Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer in one frame

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Seven of the biggest names of the film industry came together under one roof and it was the 'biggest blockbuster ever'.

Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan partied together.
  Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan partied together.

New Delhi: It's seldom that we see the biggest stars of Bollywood hanging out together, but Karan Johar has managed to bring them all under one roof.

Taking to his Instagram, the director-producer shared a snap of Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and himself sitting on a sofa, and captioned "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!

While Kjo brought everyone together on the photo-sharing platform, actually it was Ranbir, who got all under one roof, as it was his house party. 

In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and her mentor can be seen twinning in red and blue. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned from Delhi after attending an event, looks charming as ever in the snap, while the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor can be seen in a casual attire.

It was the first time that two current couples, Ranveer-Deepika and Alia-Ranbir were seen in the same frame, while getting two Khans together isn’t all that rare nowadays, but always a pleasant sight.

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and will be again teaming up for Karan Johar's directorial, 'Takht', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra', which is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Tags: shah rukh khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

2

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

3

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

4

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

5

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham