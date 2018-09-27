2 couples, 2 Khans and KJo: Aamir, SRK, Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer in one frame

Seven of the biggest names of the film industry came together under one roof and it was the 'biggest blockbuster ever'.

New Delhi: It's seldom that we see the biggest stars of Bollywood hanging out together, but Karan Johar has managed to bring them all under one roof.

Taking to his Instagram, the director-producer shared a snap of Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and himself sitting on a sofa, and captioned "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!

While Kjo brought everyone together on the photo-sharing platform, actually it was Ranbir, who got all under one roof, as it was his house party.

In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and her mentor can be seen twinning in red and blue. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned from Delhi after attending an event, looks charming as ever in the snap, while the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor can be seen in a casual attire.

It was the first time that two current couples, Ranveer-Deepika and Alia-Ranbir were seen in the same frame, while getting two Khans together isn’t all that rare nowadays, but always a pleasant sight.

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and will be again teaming up for Karan Johar's directorial, 'Takht', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra', which is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.