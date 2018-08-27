Thugs director Vijay Krishna expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan in same film

Vijay Krishna Acharya, also fondly known as Victor, managed to bring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together.

After writing screenplay for Dhoom and Dhoom: 2, directing Tashan and eventually Dhoom: 3, Vijay Krishna Acharya became quite the name. He especially is in news now since the director managed to bring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together in his upcoming film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. Having shot the film in Malta, he has also become associated with the place’s film festival.

Deccan Chronicle got an opportunity to interact with the filmmaker, who spoke about the beautiful place and also gave some details about his film and life. Here are the excerpts:

How closely are you associated with Malta film festival?

I am part of the jury so look forward to seeing the film. We’ll be going to Malta in December so we’ll be there for the opening ceremony.

Would your film be screened there too?

My film will release before that so I don’t know whether we’ll be able to because of the time. Either the film would release in Malta or we might do like a small event there. There are a lot of people who have worked in the film so I would love to show the film to them.

Will it go to the festival though?

We will have to figure that out with the producers.

Do we see you shoot more films in Malta?

I would love to because I had such a good experience. But before finding the location, you have to find the script. So if the script demands then I’d love to go to Malta.

Coming to finding the location for Thugs, was it your or Aamir’s idea?

I like travelling a lot so in all my films, I take the location very seriously. Malta allows you to explore. We went to film studios and that infrastructure nobody had. I’ve not shot in the city. Ali is doing that for Bharat. But ours was a very specific plan which you’ll understand when you see the film. We could get that facility only in Malta.

Vijay Krishna Acharya at Malta Film Festival.

Since GOT has also been shot in Malta, do you think that drama is the only genre or other kind of films can also be made there?

I think Malta is great for a song. It’s got very nice and narrow roads with beaches. So if you personally ask me, I would shoot action there. It can be very exciting since there’s water all around and there can be boat chases. Even travel films like Before Sunset can be shot there.

Why would you recommend the place to a filmmaker?

It’s part of European Union and they have a very good tax rebate and the people are really warm and friendly. That combination is hard to find when you’re travelling abroad. For me it came together very well.

Since you’ve worked with Aamir twice and even Saif Ali Khan in Tashan, do we see collaboration with another Khan anytime soon?

I would love to work with all 3 in the same film. That’s not just me. All 3 of them are wonderful actors and great humans. I know the other two a little bit. So like I said, every director would love to, but your script must demand that.

You have directed a lot of drama films. Is there any other genre you’d like to tap into?

I want to do a comedy film.