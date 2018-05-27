Sanju: Terrified Ranbir consoled by 'father' Paresh Rawal, portray an emotional bond

Director Rajkumar Hirani released the second character poster from his upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

New Delhi: Director Rajkumar Hirani released the second character poster from his upcoming film biopic 'Sanju', and it's none other than Paresh Rawal who is introduced as Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt.

The poster sees Ranbir Kapoor as a terrified boy, while there is a visible worry on the face of Ranbir's on-screen father, Paresh. It describes a heartwarming moment shared by the father-son duo.

Hirani described the poster writing, "#sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him. #RanbirKapoor @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @SirPareshRawal."

The poster speaks volumes about the father-son bond shared by Sanjay Dutt with veteran actor and father Sunil Dutt.

Only recently, another poster of 'Sanju' was revealed by the maker where Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were seen in a jolly mood.

'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life, giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, 'Sanju' is all set to release on June 29.