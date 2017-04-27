The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Vinod Khanna passes away in Mumbai at 70

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 12:41 pm IST

The ailing actor had been hospitalised for a brief period, and generally had not been keeping well for a long time.

The actor was all set to be seen in a film with actress Hema Malini.
 The actor was all set to be seen in a film with actress Hema Malini.

Mumbai: Vetaran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. The actor passed away in Mumbai. The actor had been admitted at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Charni Road, briefly.

The ailing actor had been hospitalised for a brief period, and generally had not been keeping well for a long time.

The spokesperson of the hospital, later sent out the official statement, which said, "Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma."

Rumours of him being diagnosed with bladder cancer had been floating around after an image of a debilitated Khanna went viral.

However, it had later been clarified that it had been a severe case of dehydration.

The actor was all set to be seen in a film with actress Hema Malini.

Khanna had been a sitting BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Born on October 6, 1946, he was seen in 141 films, as one of the most prominent and celebrated stars of Bollywood.

In 1982, at the peak of his career, the actor briefly quit the industry to follow spiritual Guru Osho Rajneesh.

Khanna joined politics in the year 1997, also becoming the Union Minister of External Affairs during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. His sons Akshay Khanna and Rahul Khanna have also had prominent Bollywood careers, while his youngest son, Sakshi Khanna is on the brink of his Bollywood debut.

Tags: vinod khanna death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

United Airlines to offer passengers USD 10,000 to surrender seats

2

Not headphones, your apps couls be spying on you!

3

Did Priyanka Chopra take a dig at Deepika Padukone?

4

Samsung Galaxy S8 home button doesn't burn the AMOLED screen

5

Gujarat: Demonetised currency notes recycled to develop usable products

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham