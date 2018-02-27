The Asian Age | News

Sridevi to lie in Bhagya bungalow, her home for underprivileged children

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 27, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2018, 7:55 pm IST

The cremation ceremony will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium on Wednesday from 3.30 pm onwards.

Sridevi in a photoshoot.
 Sridevi in a photoshoot.

Mumbai: Sridevi breathed her last on Sunday morning, where she was in Dubai after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding there. As per the latest reports, Sridevi’s mortal remains have left the embalming unit and will be airlifted shortly. The mortal remains are expected to reach by 10:30 pm at Mumbai airport.

We also hear that Anil Ambani has sent a chartered flight to Dubai to collect Sridevi’s mortal remains. She will be taken from the Mumbai airport to Bhagya bungalow in Versova, the place where she used to run a school for underprivileged children.

The late actress' spokesperson issued an official statement on behalf of the family, which states, "On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.

Condolences and last respects to be held on 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053. The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.

The cremation ceremony will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West from 3.30 pm onwards."

The spokesperson also issued another official statement on behalf of the family, which reads, "Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday February 24th.

We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother."

Three days after she died in her hotel suite in Dubai, authorities issued the final clearance letter on Tuesday afternoon that will enable Bollywood actor and legend Sridevi to come home to India.

Sridevi died from ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub late on Saturday night, causing nationwide shock and a long wait for her to come back to India.

Last seen in ‘Mom’, the last film to have her on-screen presence will be Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming romantic sci-fi movie ‘Zero’. The actress plays a cameo role in the movie.

