The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Viola Davis bags Best Supporting Actress Oscar, thanks Denzel Washington

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 11:38 am IST

The actress was seen in 'Fences' alongside Denzel Washington, who also directed the film.

Viola is considered one of the best performers in Hollywood. (Photo: AP)
 Viola is considered one of the best performers in Hollywood. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Actress Viola Davis completed her award season haul with a well-deserved best supporting actress Oscar for her forceful portrayal of Rose Maxson in the movie revival of August Wilson's play ‘Fences’.

Davis, 51, has been winning hearts with her speeches at precursor awards like Critics' Choice, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA and at the Oscars, she once again delivered a poignant speech highlighting the importance of telling stories of people living on the margins.

"People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola. And I say exhume those stories, the stories of people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams... to people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrate what it means to live a life," she said to a resounding applause from the audience.

The actress also credited fellow star and director Denzel Washington and playwright August Wislon.

"O Captain! My Captain! Denzel Washington. Thank you for putting two entities in the driving seat-- August and God and they served you well," Davis said quoting Walt Whitman's famous poem.

She also thanked her parents and sister with whom she played games where they were "rich white women" besides her husband and daughter.

The actress was previously nominated in the best supporting actress category for her breakthrough role in 2008 drama "Doubt" and then in 2011 she was nominated for the best actress for her performance in "The Help".

With the nomination, Davis became the first black woman in the history to be nominated for three Academy Awards.

Davis was a front-runner in the category which also had names like Naomie Harris ('Moonlight'), Nicole Kidman

('Lion'), her "The Help" co-star Octavia Spencer ('Hidden Figures') and Michelle Williams ('Manchester by the Sea').

Davis already won a Tony award for playing Rose in the 2010 Broadway revival. She has called Rose, a long-suffering wife of a bitter man trying to hold the family together, a complete and rare character.

Considered one of the best performers in Hollywood, Davis worked in showbiz for almost two decades before gaining recognition.

She is also known for her role of lawyer Annalise Keating in the ABC drama 'How to Get Away with Murder' for which she became the first woman to win lead actress Emmy.

Tags: 89th academy awards, viola davis, denzel washington, fences

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

2

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

3

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

4

Nokia relaunches iconic 3310 phone

5

BSF nabs man trying to cross border near Punjab to meet 'Facebook love'

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham