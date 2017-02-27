La La Land bags 6 Oscars; Moonlight Best Film

'La La Land,' which led with 14 nominations, won six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Actress.

Moonlight has been written and helmed by Barry Jenkins (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The 89th Academy Awards commenced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in grand fashion with the best of names in business walking the red carpet in style.

Damien Chazelle's musical 'La La Land' leads the pack with a whopping record-equaling 14 nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel kickstarted the proceedings with a hilarious opening act addressing and acknowledging the nominees while taking copious digs at them and President Donald Trump.

Damienne Chazelle, 32, also became the youngest to win a Best Director Oscar, for 'La La Land'.

The film has already bagged six Oscars including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Production Design.

Presenter Warren Beatty made a sensational goof-up by announcing 'La La Land' as the Best Picture, causing a major embarrassment for the film's team. The mistake was hastily rectified and the award was handed over to 'Moonlight'.

Here are the live updates:

The award for Best Picture has been bagged by Moonlight.

The award for Best Actress has been bagged by Emma Stone for La La Land.

The award for Best Actor has been bagged by Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea.

The award for best director has been bagged by Damien Chazelle for La La Land.

The award for Best Adapted Screenplay has been bagged by Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney from In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney for Moonlight.

The award for Best Original Screenplay has been bagged by Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester By The Sea.

The Award for Best Original Song has been bagged by Justin Hurwitz for City of Stars from La La Land.

The award for Best Original Score has been bagged by Justin Hurwitz for La La Land.

The award for Best Cinematography has been won by Linus Sandgren for La La Land.

The award for Best Live Action Short Film has been bagged by Kristóf Deák and Anna Udvardy for Sing.

The award for Best Documentary -Short Subject has been bagged by Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara for The White Helmets.

The award for Best Editing has been bagged by John Gilbert for Hacksaw Ridge.

The award for Best Visual Effects has been bagged by Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon for The Jungle Book.

The award for Best Production Design has been bagged by David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco for La La Land.

The award for Best Animated Feature Film has been bagged by Zootopia by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Clark Spencer.

The award for Best Animated Short Film has been bagged by Piper by Alan Barillaro.

The award for Best Foreign film has been bagged by Iranian film the Salesman by Asghar Farhadi.

The award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role has been bagged by Viola Davis for Fences.

The award for Best Sound Mixing has been bagged by Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace for Hacksaw Ridge.

The award for Best Sound Editing has been bagged by Sylvain Bellemare for Arrival.

Dwayne Johnson graces the podium to present the upcoming award.

The award for Best Documentary Feature has been bagged by OJ: Made in America by Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

The award for Best Costume Design has been bagged by Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

The award for Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling has been bagged by Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for Suicide Squad.

The award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role has been bagged by Mahershala Ali for his moving act in Barry Jenkin's 'Moonlight'.