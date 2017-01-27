‘Falsely implicated’: Salman Khan claims innocence in Blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago.

Salman Khan's name had also cropped up in a hit-and-run case but the actor was acquitted in it.

Jodhpur: Salman Khan, who was acquitted in the Arms Act case last week related to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, and his co-stars from the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, visited the Jodhpur court on Friday.

According to NDTV, Salman Khan proclaimed his innocence and said he was falsely implicated in the case.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbuscks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.