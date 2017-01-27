The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

‘Falsely implicated’: Salman Khan claims innocence in Blackbuck poaching case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 12:50 pm IST

Salman Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago.

Salman Khan's name had also cropped up in a hit-and-run case but the actor was acquitted in it.
 Salman Khan's name had also cropped up in a hit-and-run case but the actor was acquitted in it.

Jodhpur: Salman Khan, who was acquitted in the Arms Act case last week related to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, and his co-stars from the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, visited the Jodhpur court on Friday.

According to NDTV, Salman Khan proclaimed his innocence and said he was falsely implicated in the case.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbuscks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.

Tags: salman khan
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Duck teasing Tiger in Sydney Zoo is going viral

2

Odisha: In a first, eunuch ties knot with man in Bhubaneswar

3

US wildlife hired 2 snake hunters from India to catch pythons

4

Video games help handle stress better than sex: study

5

Video introducing Donald Trump to Netherlands goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham