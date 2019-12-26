Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Students are smarter, have identified problems: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on CAA & NRC

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 10:18 am IST

He addressed student community as smarter as they could pin-point loopholes in the law and have identified the problems existing.

Zeeshan Ayyub. (Photo: ANI)
 Zeeshan Ayyub. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayyub is clearly one among the students, completely going in line with the thoughts and actions they posses against the amended citizenship law.

Taking a dig at the people who are still not aware of the situation prevailing in the national capital and why such a protest is being taken, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor talked of how difficult it is to make the people understand.

Talking about CAA and NRC to ANI, the actor holds strong support towards the student community and raved them for the way they made their voices heard. When asked about his tireless support to the students over the issue, the 36-year-old said: "The makers of the law will deny everything. They brought the law...they would defend themselves."

He addressed the student community as smarter as they could pin-point the loopholes in the law and have identified the problems existing.

Ever since the law was implemented, there has been a constant quest from the public who were eager for the big names in Bollywood to give or take their stand on the issue.

The actor, who has shared the screen space with Khans of Bollywood, when asked for their take on the issue, a least interested Zeeshan said: "I am none to speak on their behalf."

Tags: zeeshan ayyub, caa, caa 2019, nrc, bollywood, citizenship law
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Meghna Gulzar.

Meghna Gulzar opens up about Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak'

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)

Pics: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty

Shetty sibling love

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actors should audition for roles: Kareena Kapoor Khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

2

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

3

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

4

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

5

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham