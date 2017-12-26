The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Xmas gift for Salman, Katrina: Tiger Zinda Hai fastest to earn Rs 150 cr

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 12:10 pm IST

After breaking several records with its opening weekend collections, Yuletide brought further cheer for the film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Mumbai: Success is temporary, stardom is permanent, applies perfectly for Salman Khan.

After experiencing a rare failure in 'Tubelight' earlier this year, the superstar is back with a bang with 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

After registering a massive opening of around 34 crores on the release day, the film went slightly up on Saturday with Rs 35.35 crores coming in, but then took a humongous jump, minting Rs 45.50 crores collection on Sunday.

The film broke several records, beat 'Golmaal Again' (87 crores) to become highest opening weekend grosser (114 crores) of the year, beat 'Sultan' (105 crores) to collect highest first three days figures for a Bollywood film and beat 'Happy New Year's opening day Rs 44 crores record to register highest collection on a single day for a Bollywood film with its Sunday collections.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial continued its monstrous run on Christmas, with early estimates indicating close to Rs 40 crores coming in, taking the total collections past Rs 150 crores, according to Box Office India.

With the Christmas day collections, the film has set further more records. The movie has become the fastest to enter the Rs 150 crore club, again beating 'Sultan' which had taken five days.

It also taken the highest Monday collections for a Bollywood film, beating Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3' (about 30 crores)

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ had also garnered around Rs 40 crores on Monday, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ might just edge past it when the confirmed collections of the day are out.

It’d now be interesting to see what other records 'Tiger Zinda Hai' breaks as it enjoys a solo run at the box office for a substantial amount of time.

Tags: tiger zinda hai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

2

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

3

Forget Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri just hinted towards her new boyfriend

4

Woman shocked when pup she brings home has both private parts

5

TSMC to manufacture Snapdragon 855 processors: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham