Xmas gift for Salman, Katrina: Tiger Zinda Hai fastest to earn Rs 150 cr

After breaking several records with its opening weekend collections, Yuletide brought further cheer for the film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Mumbai: Success is temporary, stardom is permanent, applies perfectly for Salman Khan.

After experiencing a rare failure in 'Tubelight' earlier this year, the superstar is back with a bang with 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

After registering a massive opening of around 34 crores on the release day, the film went slightly up on Saturday with Rs 35.35 crores coming in, but then took a humongous jump, minting Rs 45.50 crores collection on Sunday.

The film broke several records, beat 'Golmaal Again' (87 crores) to become highest opening weekend grosser (114 crores) of the year, beat 'Sultan' (105 crores) to collect highest first three days figures for a Bollywood film and beat 'Happy New Year's opening day Rs 44 crores record to register highest collection on a single day for a Bollywood film with its Sunday collections.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial continued its monstrous run on Christmas, with early estimates indicating close to Rs 40 crores coming in, taking the total collections past Rs 150 crores, according to Box Office India.

With the Christmas day collections, the film has set further more records. The movie has become the fastest to enter the Rs 150 crore club, again beating 'Sultan' which had taken five days.

It also taken the highest Monday collections for a Bollywood film, beating Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3' (about 30 crores)

‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ had also garnered around Rs 40 crores on Monday, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ might just edge past it when the confirmed collections of the day are out.

It’d now be interesting to see what other records 'Tiger Zinda Hai' breaks as it enjoys a solo run at the box office for a substantial amount of time.