The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Film and TV industry rally behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 6:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 6:44 am IST

In a show of solidarity with him, they will be staging a protest on Sunday by stopping shootings of all films and serials for 15 minutes.

Activists of Kshatriya Rajput Sabha stage a protest against Padmavati in Shimla. (Photo: PTI)
 Activists of Kshatriya Rajput Sabha stage a protest against Padmavati in Shimla. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The film and television industry across the country has come out in support of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his controversy-struck film Padmavati.

In a show of solidarity with him, they will be staging a protest on Sunday by stopping shootings of all films and serials for 15 minutes.

The film has been facing the ire of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the director of “distorting historical facts.”

The Indian Films and TV Directors’ Assoc-iation, along with 19 other bodies of the film and television industry across the country will stop shooting for 15 minutes to protect the right to freedom of expression of those in the creative field.

Organisations such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, Western India Cinem-atographers Association, Screen Writers Association, The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Limited, Association of Voice Artistes, Cine Costume & Make-up Artiste and Hair Dressers Association, Cine Singer Association and Movie Stunt Artistes Assoc-iation among others will take part in the protest called “Main Azaad Hoon?” (Am I free?) at Film City beginning at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Referring to the countrywide agitation against the film, filmmaker and IFTDA convenor Ashoke Pandit said if a “great filmmaker” like Bhansali can be threatened for exercising creative freedom, it could happen with anyone in the fraternity. “We are creators of cinema... art. We are educators; we contribute towards the betterment of the society. There are stars supporting various causes. We stand by them, whenever there is a need. We are hurt with what is happening with Padmavati.  We are being ill-treated and we feel we are living like orphans in this country,” he said.

Tags: padmavati, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham