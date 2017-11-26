Film and TV industry rally behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In a show of solidarity with him, they will be staging a protest on Sunday by stopping shootings of all films and serials for 15 minutes.

Mumbai: The film and television industry across the country has come out in support of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his controversy-struck film Padmavati.

In a show of solidarity with him, they will be staging a protest on Sunday by stopping shootings of all films and serials for 15 minutes.

The film has been facing the ire of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the director of “distorting historical facts.”

The Indian Films and TV Directors’ Assoc-iation, along with 19 other bodies of the film and television industry across the country will stop shooting for 15 minutes to protect the right to freedom of expression of those in the creative field.

Organisations such as the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, Western India Cinem-atographers Association, Screen Writers Association, The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Limited, Association of Voice Artistes, Cine Costume & Make-up Artiste and Hair Dressers Association, Cine Singer Association and Movie Stunt Artistes Assoc-iation among others will take part in the protest called “Main Azaad Hoon?” (Am I free?) at Film City beginning at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Referring to the countrywide agitation against the film, filmmaker and IFTDA convenor Ashoke Pandit said if a “great filmmaker” like Bhansali can be threatened for exercising creative freedom, it could happen with anyone in the fraternity. “We are creators of cinema... art. We are educators; we contribute towards the betterment of the society. There are stars supporting various causes. We stand by them, whenever there is a need. We are hurt with what is happening with Padmavati. We are being ill-treated and we feel we are living like orphans in this country,” he said.