#MeToo: Housefull 4 dancer files molestation case, film’s executive producer reacts

Published : Oct 26, 2018, 5:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 5:54 pm IST

In the light of #MeToo taking place in India, the sets of Housefull 4 seems to be the most happening place.

Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar on ‘Housefull 4’ sets.
In the light of #MeToo taking place in India, the sets of Housefull 4 seems to be the most happening place, with Nana Patekar being accused, to director Sajid Khan being replaced, and now, a female dancer accusing men of misconduct on the sets.

Reacting to this, executive producer Manoj Mitra says, “It is disheartening to hear about this incident. As an Executive producer, I would like to clarify that the recent incident that showed up in the news related to the sets of Housefull 4, is something that evidently didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot; it took place off the sets and hence I have to state that it is beyond our capabilities. I would also like to clarify that Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh had packed up way before this incident occurred. It was their personal matter and nothing related to our film shoot.”

Raman Dave who is the head of the dancers said, “There was some argument between the boys which happened post pack up outside the set and the girl tried to save one of the males who was her friend, she tried to stop the fight but unfortunately it was a heated argument and during the course of this fight the boys happen to push her away to stay out of the fight. We have learned that the argument was between the dancers and Pawan Shetty (who is an outsider) and nothing to do with our film. I had left from shoot but my set attendant Sandra was there on the set and even she has mentioned that nothing happened on the set. All the details reported about this incident failed to be true and it did not happen on our sets.”

The female dancer sent out a statement saying, “I was sitting with a colleague when suddenly two men Pawan Shetty, Sagar and four others came and tried to take away my colleague forcefully. They also threatened and I tried to stop them. Shetty started pushing me and touched my private parts. I've filed a molestation case. I want him behind bars.”

