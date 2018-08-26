Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is rocking in first still of Bharat from Malta

The superstar, dressed in a classic black sherwani, is romancing his co-star, who is all about grace in a green lehenga.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the team of 'Bharat' have wrapped up the second schedule of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial in Malta.

Zafar took to social media announcing the same along with a still from the upcoming film featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

In the still, Salman, dressed in a classic black sherwani, can be seen romancing his 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star, who is all about grace in a green lehenga.

"Malta schedule wrapped .... @Bharat_TheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan #katrinakaif" read the post.

The first schedule of the movie was wrapped up in Mumbai.

'Bharat' is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the latter will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, which also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.