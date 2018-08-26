Bollywood celebrates Raksha Bandhan with love and affection, see adorable photos

Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and other B-town celebs shared throwback photos to celebrate Rakhi.

Mumbai: The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration that cherishes the most beautiful bond between brother and sister. And when it comes to festivals, our Bollywood celebrities also love sharing the excitement of celebration that strikes the emotional chord among fans. The celebration is in full swing with celebrities as they pour in lovely messages on social media for their siblings.

"I've got an army of brothers, and this one, Siddharth Chopra, happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) Happy Raksha Bandhan! It's one of my favourite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection," wrote Priyanka Chopra, as she shared a photo with younger brother Siddharth.

Deepika Padukone shared a very cute picture with her younger sister Anisha. DP promised to protect her sis forever. She wrote,"like always...i promise to love you,protect you and bug you...forever!😝😝😝 I love you smallie...❤️"

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the occasion of bond of love with her brother:

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan also made an adorable post for her brother Ibrahim:

Kajol, who is awaiting release of her next film 'Heliciopter Eela', tweeted: "And let's all protect the important things in life as well... humanity, compassion, value for life and self-respect."

#HappyRakshaBandhan everyone! And let’s all protect the important things in life as well..... Humanity, Compassion, Value for Life and Self Respect ✊ — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 26, 2018

Farhan Akhtar, who re-shared a photo Instagrammed by his filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar, wrote: "Behna ka kya kehna.. boss!"

Sonam Kapoor, who recently got married to Anand Ahuja, wrote an adorable note to her brothers, "To my brothers a very very happy Rakhee... I’m so thankful to have all of you in my life.. love you all a lot! And sorry I’m not there today to tie you rakhee.. your favourite sister, Sonam Also @jahaankapoor26 you’re the best!"

To my little boy @Nigel__DSouza Happy RakshaBandhan .. For me you are always going to be this little one I have to look after, to guide, to worry about and to love more than words can express... I love you pic.twitter.com/qapUyiq669 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 26, 2018

Happy Raksha Bandhan, everyone!