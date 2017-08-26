The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Sidharth asks people to watch 'A Gentleman' amid Ram Rahim verdict riots; Twitter reacts

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 1:02 pm IST

While expressing his concern over the situation, he mentioned about his recently released flick 'A Gentleman.'

Sidharth Malhotra
 Sidharth Malhotra

Washington D.C: Seems like Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has called on some real trouble for himself amidst the violence after verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

While expressing his concern over the situation, he mentioned about his recently released flick 'A Gentleman.'

"To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove," Sidharth took to Twitter to post.

In no time, the actor was showered with trolls on the micro-blogging site.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed him and tweeted, "I thought a couple of my tweets may have been a bit thoughtless when protestors started dying but this takes the bloody cake."

"This was a shameful way of promoting your film. For god sake can you get considerate," said another Twitterer.

"There Are People Dying And All You Care About Is Your Movie?Are You Really That Stupid Or Just Acting?#RamRahimSingh," tweeted a person.

However, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' star later came up with a clarification and said, "To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers."

“Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana http://suffer.Love and prayers," he added.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in violence in Haryana's Panchkula city after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with his alleged involvement in a 2002 rape case.

His supporters had gathered outside the Panchkula court premises; went on a raging rampage, damaging vehicles (cars and buses), pulling down security barriers, attacking media persons, OB vans and public property.

Tags: sidharth malhotra, a gentleman, ram rahim rape verdict

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

2

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

3

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

4

Apple iPhone will carry a price tag of $999: report

5

Scientists to use human urine for making plastic parts in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham