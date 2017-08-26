Sidharth asks people to watch 'A Gentleman' amid Ram Rahim verdict riots; Twitter reacts

While expressing his concern over the situation, he mentioned about his recently released flick 'A Gentleman.'

Washington D.C: Seems like Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has called on some real trouble for himself amidst the violence after verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

"To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove," Sidharth took to Twitter to post.

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

In no time, the actor was showered with trolls on the micro-blogging site.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed him and tweeted, "I thought a couple of my tweets may have been a bit thoughtless when protestors started dying but this takes the bloody cake."

"This was a shameful way of promoting your film. For god sake can you get considerate," said another Twitterer.

"There Are People Dying And All You Care About Is Your Movie?Are You Really That Stupid Or Just Acting?#RamRahimSingh," tweeted a person.

However, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' star later came up with a clarification and said, "To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers."

“Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana http://suffer.Love and prayers," he added.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in violence in Haryana's Panchkula city after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with his alleged involvement in a 2002 rape case.

His supporters had gathered outside the Panchkula court premises; went on a raging rampage, damaging vehicles (cars and buses), pulling down security barriers, attacking media persons, OB vans and public property.