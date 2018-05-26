The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

After reports of being abandoned last year, Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor passes away

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 26, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 6:37 pm IST

Kapoor, who has also acted in Hema Malini-Dharmendra starrer ‘Razia Sultan’, breathed her last at an old age home.

Geeta Kapoor in a still fron ‘Pakeezah’, and on her death bed.
  Geeta Kapoor in a still fron ‘Pakeezah’, and on her death bed.

Mumbai: Yesteryear actress Geeta Kapoor of ‘Pakeezah’ fame passed away at an old age home in Mumbai on Saturday.

The news was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

“Geeta ji finally passed away, we tried our level best to care for her, but she finally gave up. She kept waiting for her children for last one full year, but no one came to meet her. Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time. She had a natural death as she was not keeping well because of her age, she passed away today, around 9.00 AM,” Pandit told Indian Express.

He also took to Twitter, posting videos from beside her mortal remains and of her friends from the old age home and he even shared some of her latest pictures.

He also stated that her body will be kept at Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for two days in the hope that her son and daughter will visit her and perform her last rites, or else he was ready to go ahead with it.

Geeta Kapoor had made headlines around the same time a year ago when reports of her son Raja abandoning her at a hospital surfaced. The actress had reportedly stated that he used to beat her, and later got her admitted to SRV Hospital in Goregaon to which he never returned when the hospital bills started mounting.

Pandit was one of those who helped clear the dues, along with ‘Race 3’ producer Ramesh Taurani, after which she was shifted to an old age home.

Geeta Kapoor had also worked in ‘Razia Sultan’ which also featured Dharmendra. She reportedly claimed to have worked in 100 films, but the number is likely 20-25 according to members of the film industry.

Tags: geeta kapoor, pakeezah, ashoke pandit, ramesh taurani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

2

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

3

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

4

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

5

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham