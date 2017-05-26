Shatrughan Sinha tells Rajinikanth to start his own party

The BJP had claimed that it had “an appropriate place” for Rajinikanth, who has a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Associating himself with the ongoing excitement within the political sphere over whether or not Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will join politics, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has advised the fellow actor to launch his own outfit even as the saffron party has been desperately wooing the South’s megastar. Only last week, the Tamil megastar had dropped hints of a possible political plunge and the BJP had claimed that it had “an appropriate place” for Rajinikanth, who has a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sidelined within his own party, the actor-turned-politician and BJP’s Patna Sahib MP, Mr Sinha, however, advised the “Thalaivar” that “instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you..” describing the superstar as the “Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu and son of India.”

“Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu and son of India - dearest @superstarrajini #Rajinikanth ! Rise, Rise, Rise!! It’s high time and the right time! ... Nation is waiting with bated breath for @superstarrajini ‘s leap into constructive politics to shape the future of your people and nation.... The people are with you and ready to join @superstarrajini and instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you...,” tweeted Mr Sinha.

Often in news for praising BJP’s rivals and refusing to toe the party line on various occasions, Mr Sinha described himself as a “friend, supporter, well wisher and even guide” of the Tamil superstar, who he said can “bank” on him.

“I have always stood by @superstarrajini as a friend, supporter, well wisher and even guide. Even today, if I can be of any help or support... ..you can bank on me. I’m bankable, dependable and available to you - anytime and everytime. Regards to your family and long live @superstarrajini,” Mr Sinha tweeted.

He also advised Rajinikanth that he should consult his family, dear ones and experts and take the “right decision soon — sooner the better.”