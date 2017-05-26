The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 01:40 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha tells Rajinikanth to start his own party

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : May 26, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 12:25 am IST

The BJP had claimed that it had “an appropriate place” for Rajinikanth, who has a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Associating himself with the ongoing excitement within the political sphere over whether or not Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will join politics, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has advised the fellow actor to launch his own outfit even as the saffron party has been desperately wooing the South’s megastar. Only last week, the Tamil megastar had dropped hints of a possible political plunge and the BJP had claimed that it had “an appropriate place” for Rajinikanth, who has a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sidelined within his own party, the actor-turned-politician and BJP’s Patna Sahib MP, Mr Sinha, however, advised the “Thalaivar” that “instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you..” describing the superstar as the “Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu and son of India.”

“Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu and son of India - dearest @superstarrajini #Rajinikanth ! Rise, Rise, Rise!! It’s high time and the right time! ... Nation is waiting with bated breath for @superstarrajini ‘s leap into constructive politics to shape the future of your people and nation.... The people are with you and ready to join @superstarrajini and instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you...,” tweeted Mr Sinha.

Often in news for praising BJP’s rivals and refusing to toe the party line on various occasions, Mr Sinha described himself as a “friend, supporter, well wisher and even guide” of the Tamil superstar, who he said can “bank” on him.

“I have always stood by @superstarrajini as a friend, supporter, well wisher and even guide. Even today, if I can be of any help or support... ..you can bank on me. I’m bankable, dependable and available to you - anytime and everytime. Regards to your family and long live @superstarrajini,” Mr Sinha tweeted.

He also advised Rajinikanth that he should consult his family, dear ones and experts and take the “right decision soon — sooner the better.”

Tags: rajinikanth, shatrughan sinha, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham