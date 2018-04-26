The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ali Zafar sends legal notice to Meesha Shafi following sexual harassment allegations

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 9:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 9:04 am IST

Meesha had accused Ali of

Actor Ali Zafar and singer Meesha Shafi. (Photo: File)
 Actor Ali Zafar and singer Meesha Shafi. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has sent a legal notice to singer-actor Meesha Shafi demanding her to apologise over the sexual harassment allegations she made against him or face defamation suit of Rs 100 crore.

Shafi last Thursday in a shocking tweet accused Zafar of subjecting her to "sexual harassment of a physical nature" on more than one occasions.

Zafar "categorically denied all claims of harassment" made by Shafi and said that he "intends to take this through the courts of law".

In the legal notice, Zafar has asked Shafi to delete the tweet of allegations and issue an apology otherwise he will file defamation case against her.

Shafi's lawyer, Muhammad Ahmad Pansota, confirmed that his client has received the legal notice.

"We have received the notice and are examining its contents. The contents of Meesha's statements with regard to Ali Zafar are based in truth, and therefore we dispel this notice, he tweeted.

A day after Shafi accused Zafar of sexual harassment, more women from Pakistan's entertainment industry came forward to allege that the actor misbehaved with them on various occasions.

Tags: ali zafar

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

2

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

3

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

4

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

5

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham