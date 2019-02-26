Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

Shilpa Shinde gets rape threats for supporting Sidhu on Pulwama attack comment

After Pulwama terror attack, former cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu had stated: 'Terrorism has no Nation'.

 Shilpa Shinde. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Popular TV actress and now Congress party member has reportedly been getting rape threats after she supported her fellow party member Navjot Singh Sidhu. After Pulwama terror attack, former cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu had stated: 'Terrorism has no Nation'.

Due to his comment, he was fired from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Many TV actors supported Sidhu. However, Shilpa Shinde's support for Sidhu landed her into trouble.

In a recent interview with IWMBuzz, Shilpa revealed: "I am going to take legal action. It is high time the authorities stepped in and cracked down on such elements who have also attacked several women journalists like Barkha Dutt and others. I call such people terrorists as well, for their actions are as bad as the LeT and JM guys. What wrong did Paji say? People just want to twist his lines. Where did he support terrorism? Agreed, he might have been politically correct by not criticising his friend, Imran Khan, but you need to understand that they have played together for years. Also, why was everyone after him to say something bad about Pakistan? He hit the nail on the head by saying that, at the end of the day, issues can only be threshed out on the peace table."

When asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu ouster from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and the recent ban on Pakistani artistes, Shilpa quoted, "I am totally against the new phenomenon of banning anyone whose views you don’t concur with. Sadly, CINTAA and other industry bodies are equally complicit in this. Everyone has the right to occupation; you can’t deny me the right to earn my livelihood. In the same vein, I also bat for the rights of Pakistani artists to work in Bollywood, purely on the basis of talent. I have been a victim of this ban culture, so know what’s wrong with it."

