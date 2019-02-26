Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

India strikes back: Bollywood salutes Indian Air Force after Balakot airstrike

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 12:09 pm IST

Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Bollywood celebrities salute Indian Air Force. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: On Tuesday early morning, Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following India's strike on PoK, Indian Air Force put all air defence systems along the international border and LoC on high alert to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force, reported ANI.

"Twelve Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist amps across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it by shelling 1000 Kg bombs", Indian Air Force (IAF) sources told ANI.

"At 03.30 am, on February 26, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it," IAF sources informed ANI.

After Pulwama terror attack, India give a solid answer to Pakistan. This move by IAF has indeed impressed the entire nation including Bollywood celebs. Ever since the news came out, many Bollywood celebs has been praising, India's action against terrorism.

Check out the tweets:

"Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Paresh Rawal wrote, "A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY. JAI HO."

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳"

Kailash Kher wrote, "नयी दिशा नयी दशा.. नयी रीति नयी नीति.. नए भारत को, सच्चे भारत के सपूतों को शत शत नमन. #ekbharatshreshthbharat"

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack"

Other tweets:

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: india, india strikes back, indian air force, iaf, surgical strike 2, pakistan, loc, bollywood celebs, balakot, air strike, pulwama terror attack
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

