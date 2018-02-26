The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Nation awaits: Sridevi's autopsy report complete, she is to be flown back today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 12:19 pm IST

This is contrary to reports claiming that the funeral was to take place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at 11am on Monday.

Sridevi's last film will be 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.
 Sridevi's last film will be 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought back to India only after the family gets the autopsy report from a hospital in Dubai, where she died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The report is expected by 11 am following which the formalities to bring the mortal remains to the country will be initiated.

Officials informed as per usual protocols, these tests take up to 24 hours in the case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai.

Officials revealed that Sridevi's autopsy is complete, her family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai.

This is contrary to reports claiming that the funeral was to take place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at 11 am on Monday.

The mortal remains will be brought back in a chartered flight arranged by businessman Anil Ambani.

The country woke up to the shocking news of the actress’ death at a Dubai hotel on Sunday and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

An official statement from the family’s team read: “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.

"Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow (Monday). We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us.”

Sridevi’s stepson Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, were among the celebrities spotted at Anil Kapoor’s residence on Sunday to convey their condolences.

Tags: sridevi, sridevi death, rekha
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

2

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

3

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

4

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

5

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham