Priyanka to share screen space with Sidharth in Dharma's next

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 12:21 pm IST

Dharma's upcomign project was shot by filmmaker Punit Malhotra.

Priyanka Chopra with Shakun Batra and Sidharth Malhotra.
Mumbai: Being the boss woman that she is, Priyanka Chopra is working even on her vacation. While we wait for Priyanka to disclose her Bollywood films, she recently shot for Dharma’s upcoming project with Sidharth Malhotra.

Oh wait, don’t get your hopes up just yet. The two came together to shoot for an advertisement and not a film. Only this year Karan Johar stepped in the world of advertising with Dharma 2.0. For their new project, they roped in Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

The advertisement was shot by filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who took to his official Twitter account to give fans a sneak peak.

It is only this year that Karan Johar has ventured into the advertising world with Dharma 2.0 and the banner as we know is already out with some amazing work. Now with another project on its way, here’s an interesting pairing that KJo is all set to treat us with.

“Two gorgeous stars shot for Dharma 2.0 last night. Guess who? Fun stuff coming your way!,” Punit tweeted.

Tags: priyanka chopra, sidharth malhotra, punit malhotra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

