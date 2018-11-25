Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Unlike their mehendi, wedding and Bengaluru reception, this time the couple went all quirky and vibrant.

New Delhi: After the grand reception in Bengaluru, the hype around Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding refuses to die down as fresh pictures from their post-wedding bash that took place last night have made way to social media.

Unlike their mehendi, wedding and Bengaluru reception, this time the couple went all quirky and vibrant with their dressing style.

Wearing a knee-length coat with floral embellishments and an over v-neck shirt with black trousers, Ranveer looked dapper.

His kohl-rimmed eyes and two-layered neckpiece have been chosen perfectly to complete the look.

While Deepika looked bewitching in a floral lehenga and a tiara. Adding a perfect amount of oomph to her outfit, she chose to wear a traditional statement neckpiece.

Bollywood photographer Manav Manglani shared a photo of the couple, dancing their hearts out at the bash. He wrote, "#newlyweds #ranveersingh and #deepikapadukone dance their heart out at the wedding party for family and close friends in Mumbai #lastnight #deepveerkishaadi #deepveerwedding."

Also, celebrity hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha shared another picture with Deepika, captioning it as, "Every girl needs a hairstylist & this #gorgeous girl has two of us!! @georgiougabriel are we the lucky ones or is she ?? thank you @deepikapadukone for calling us your lifelines."

According to media reports, the private party was hosted by Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani will host a wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28, scheduled to be attended by the who's who of the film fraternity.