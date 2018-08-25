The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Why Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela won’t keep 7 September date for its release

ANI
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 9:50 am IST

The upcoming film, which witnesses Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer, will now release on October 12.

A still from ‘Helicopter Eela.’
 A still from ‘Helicopter Eela.’

New Delhi: Kajol's upcoming film 'Helicopter Eela', which was slated to release on September 7, will now hit the big screens on October 12.

The release date of the flick has been shifted after its director Pradeep Sarkar was diagnosed with dengue.

Confirming the news, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "New release date for #HelicopterEela: 12 Oct 2018... Since director Pradeep Sarkar is diagnosed with dengue, Ajay Devgn has taken a decision to resume work on the film after Sarkar is discharged from hospital... Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada have now shifted the film to 12 Oct."

Reinventing the process of parenting, the comedy-drama witnesses Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer.

Also starring Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhary, the film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

Tags: helicopter eela

MOST POPULAR

1

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

2

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

3

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

4

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

5

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham