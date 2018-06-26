The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Soorma Anthem: Diljit as Sandeep Singh will inspire you to overcome life's hardships

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 8:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 8:54 pm IST

The much-awaited title track of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Soorma has been released.

Screengrabs from the song. (Courtesy: YouTube/SonyMusicIndia)
 Screengrabs from the song. (Courtesy: YouTube/SonyMusicIndia)

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Soorma’, tells the story of the international hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. The trailer which was dropped a few weeks ago created a very good excitement among the audience who are all praise for Dosanjh’s magnetic performance as Sandeep Singh. The much-awaited title track of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Soorma has been released.

 Shankar Mahadevan has lent his voice to this celebratory song and the powerful lyrics are written by Gulzar.

The video features glimpses from the earlier released trailer, showing legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh's hardships and determination. How does a champion die and a legend is born - is the key highlight of this spirited track.

Watch the song here:

Directed and written by Shaad Ali, 'Soorma' also stars Angad Bedi, Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, the film is slated to hit the screens on 13 July.

Tags: diljit dosanjh, soorma, taapsee pannu

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

2

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

3

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

4

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

5

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham