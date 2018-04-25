The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Veere Di Wedding trailer is wicked and edgy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 4:12 pm IST

After a really long wait, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' trailer is here.

A still from 'Veere Di Wedding' trailer.
 A still from 'Veere Di Wedding' trailer.

Sonam Kapoor is all over the news for her alleged wedding, more so because the actress will next be seen in a movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’ also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film has created a lot of buzz because of its funky posters and later because of the curiosity over #imnotaCHICKflick.

While Kareena is in the news for breaking all norms, Swara Bhasker has been trending because of her controversies - beginning from her open letter for 'Padmaavat' to the recent Kathua case.

The much-awaited trailer of the movie is finally here and it’s wicked and edgy, and it sees girls in a different light - with smoking, foul language and sisterhood involved.

It also features Shikha Talsani, whose claim to fame was playing Ranbir Kapoor's sister in 'Wake Up! Sid'.

To be honest, Kareena is ruling over this one with her confused state of mind over marriage. Watch it here:

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Saffron Media, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is slated to release on 1st June.

