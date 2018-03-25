The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta shines at Asia's oldest film festival, Hansal Mehta reacts

ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 9:58 am IST

The movie has continued garnering rave reviews after being appreciated at Toronto, Busan film festivals, and MAMI.

Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'Omerta.'
 Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'Omerta.'

New Delhi: After rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and MAMI, 'Omerta', starring Rajkumar Rao, has yet again proven to be a film that has been loved by audiences across various countries.

Recently, the film's show was sold out at the prestigious Hong Kong International Film Festival. It was screened in the Global Vision category which is dedicated to international films.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival which is in its 42nd year is Asia's oldest and screens over 250 titles from more than 55 countries across the world.
Director Hansal Mehta, who was present at the screening, stated that he was overwhelmed by the number of questions the audiences had for him post the screening.

He said, "I was asked a lot of questions that threw up several new interpretations of how the audience perceived the film. It's definitely got me thinking. As a director, it's fascinating to hear people speak of how they interpreted your vision. The HKIFF always attracts the best of global talent and for 'Omerta' to represent India was a proud moment for everyone associated with the film. I am very happy that the audiences appreciated the hard push against terrorism in the film, and how it inspires open dialogue into the matter."

'Omerta' is the true story of one of the most dreaded British terrorists of Pakistani descents. Shot in real locations across London and India, Hansal Mehta's 'Omerta' exposes the real and present danger of Pakistan-sponsored terror. It's woven around bloody terror attacks starting from the kidnapping of the foreign tourists to 9/11 and the Mumbai terror strike to the brutal beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, produced by Nahid Khan and 'Omerta' also stars an ensemble featuring Timothy Ryan Hickernell, Kewal Arora, Rajesh Tailang and others is set to release on April 20.

Tags: rajkummar rao, omerta, hansal mehta, hong kong intenrational film festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

New Facebook email scam on the rise

2

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

3

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

4

Find out why journal writing is good for you

5

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham