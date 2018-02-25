Sridevi had no history of heart attack, says brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor

Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor has said the whole family was in shock with sudden demise of the veteran actress.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden demise took the entire nation by storm. She died of the massive cardiac arrest at the age of 54 in Dubai. The actress was there to attend her son-in-law Mohit Marwah's wedding with her family.

Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor has said the whole family was in shock with the sudden demise of the veteran actress. He also said that she had no history of heart ailment.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, Sanjay said that she was in the hotel room here when it happened. “We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack,” he said.

Sanjay landed in Dubai on Sunday morning. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

Her body is expected to be flown to Mumbai via a special chartered flight on Sunday evening for the last rites.

Sridevi was seen in last year's revenge-drama "Mom" opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Zero" which releases in December.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.