Patriarchy is the problem: Lipstick Under My Burkha director

Glasgow: Commenting on the controversy surrounding certification of 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', film's director Alankrita Shrivastava on Friday said the problem was not about censorship, but patriarchal system where media is more focused on male desires and fantasies.

While talking to ANI, Alankrita said, "Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has such problem with female point of view and this issue is not only about censorship of this film, but the problem is with the patriarchal system that we are living in. Our mainstream media is more focused on male desires and male fantasies and females are always shown as an object to fulfill what a man wants."

"The film has won applause in many festivals around the world, but its only the CBFC which is saying that the movie is not fit for viewing of the Indian audience. I feel it's an insult on the intelligence of the audiences as well and we will make sure that the Indian audience gets to see this film," she added.

Talking about the subject of the film, the filmmaker said the movie was based on on intimacy and personal lives of ordinary women and their struggles.

The film premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals, where it won the Spirit of Asia Prize and the Oxfam Award for best film on gender equality.

The film has been produced by Prakash Jha and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles.