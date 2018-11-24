The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi to grace Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding?

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2018, 8:58 am IST

The buzz is that they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to their wedding in Jodhpur on December 1.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra and her groom-in-the-making Nick Jonas were in Delhi on Thursday. The buzz is that they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to their wedding in Jodhpur on December 1.

A source in the know says, “We are not sure if she was actually able to meet the PM with her fiancé. But the invitation with a special request to put in an appearance has been conveyed to the PM.” And he is said to be considering the invitation.

When a pal of Priyanka got to know of the august presence expected at her wedding he laughed, “Trust PeeCee to pull an ace from her sleeve. She will take you by surprise every time. The wedding being no exception.”

It is evident that the Priyanka-Jonas wedding will exceed the lavishness recently witnessed at the Deepika-Ranveer wedding.

 A socially active, glamorous filmmaker reveals, “The whole idea is to be one-up on the other wedding. No matter how much they pretend to be friends, there is massive undercurrent of competitiveness between Priyanka and Deepika. And if Deepika’s wedding was a super-exclusive affair far away in Lake Como, Priyanka’s wedding will be a super-lavish affair right here in exotic Jodhpur.”

Tags: priyanka chopra, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

2

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

3

Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

4

NASA and SpaceX prep historic test flight to space

5

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham