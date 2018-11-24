PM Narendra Modi to grace Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding?

The buzz is that they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to their wedding in Jodhpur on December 1.

A source in the know says, “We are not sure if she was actually able to meet the PM with her fiancé. But the invitation with a special request to put in an appearance has been conveyed to the PM.” And he is said to be considering the invitation.

When a pal of Priyanka got to know of the august presence expected at her wedding he laughed, “Trust PeeCee to pull an ace from her sleeve. She will take you by surprise every time. The wedding being no exception.”

It is evident that the Priyanka-Jonas wedding will exceed the lavishness recently witnessed at the Deepika-Ranveer wedding.

A socially active, glamorous filmmaker reveals, “The whole idea is to be one-up on the other wedding. No matter how much they pretend to be friends, there is massive undercurrent of competitiveness between Priyanka and Deepika. And if Deepika’s wedding was a super-exclusive affair far away in Lake Como, Priyanka’s wedding will be a super-lavish affair right here in exotic Jodhpur.”