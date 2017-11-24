Swag Se Swagat: Salman, Katrina's TZH song becomes Youtube's most viewed in 24 hours

The first song from the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been loved by the fans of the pair and the views are proof of it.

New Delhi: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's song 'Swag Se Swagat' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has set a major record.

The music video has become the most viewed video in 24 hours on YouTube.

The official Twitter handle of YRF Music made the announcement as they wrote, "THIS IS #SwagSeSwagat becomes World's Most Viewed Video in 24 hrs on @YouTube. @TigerZindaHai | @BeingSalmanKhan | #KatrinaKaif | @nehabhasin4u | @VishalDadlani | @ShekharRavjiani | @VMVMVMVMVM | @yrf"

'Swag Se Swagat' has been composed by duo Vishal-Shekhar and is written by Irshad Kamil. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin.

The song, that has been shot in Greece, has 100 dancers including ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dance hall performers from Greece, France, Trinidad and Tobago, among other countries.

Sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger', the flick has Salman and Katrina coming back together onscreen after five years.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' will hit the theaters on December 22.