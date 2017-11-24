Padmavati cleared by UK Censor Board sans any cuts

Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.

While Deepika Padukone plays the titular character, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in 'Padmavati.'

Mumbai/London: Padmavati has been cleared by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) without any cuts, but the producers say they are not planning to release the film without the Indian censor board’s go-ahead, sources said on Thursday.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film was given a 12A rating by the BBFC which passed it for audiences in the UK without any cuts. The 12A rating mandates that the film cannot be viewed by a child under the age of 12 unless accompanied by an adult.

“’Padmavati’ (12A) moderate violence, injury detail,” stated the official website of the British Censor Board.“All known versions of this work passed uncut,” it said.

However, sources at Viacom 18 said they are not planning to release the film anywhere in the world without the requisite clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The lavishly mounted film, starring Deepika Padukone in the title role, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is a joint production by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions.

“The film has been cleared by the British censor board without any cuts. But we are waiting for censor clearance in India. Till then we will not release the film anywhere,” a source said.

“As the film was suppose to release on December 1, there are over 50 countries where this process (of certification) is on,” he said.

Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.