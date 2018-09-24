The Asian Age | News



Not Hindi Medium, this Irrfan film to compete for foreign language category at Oscars

ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Irrfan, who won most ‘Best Actor’ awards this year for ‘Hindi Medium’, will have a different film going international.

Irrfan Khan is currently in UK for treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.
Washington D.C: Global star Irrfan Khan's 'No Bed of Roses' has entered the Oscars race.

The film has been chosen by Bangladesh as its Academy Awards entry under the foreign language category.

An India-Bangladesh co-production, the film premiered at the 2017 Shanghai film festival, Moscow film festival, Vancouver film festival, and Busan film festival, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

In the film, Khan essays the role of a successful film-maker, Javed Hasan, who faces a midlife crisis when he has a tryst with his daughter's childhood friend, Parno Mittra, causing a national scandal.

Bangladeshi actor Rokeya Prachi plays the role of his wife while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the role of his daughter.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.

