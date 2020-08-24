Monday, Aug 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  Entertainment   Bollywood  24 Aug 2020  CBI finds discrepancies in statements of Sushant house staff
Entertainment, Bollywood

CBI finds discrepancies in statements of Sushant house staff

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2020, 12:15 pm IST

The trio was first grilled at the CBI team’s base at DRDO guesthouse before being whisked to Bandra for confirming sequence of incidents

Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officials arrive at Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house for investigation, at Bandra in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officials arrive at Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house for investigation, at Bandra in Mumbai. — PTI photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday revisited the Bandra residence of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput to probe his suicide and recreated the incident at the spot in presence of the former’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Deepesh Sawant and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The trio was first grilled for hours at the CBI team’s base at the DRDO guesthouse before being whisked to Bandra for confirming with the sequence of incidents quoted by them in their statement, some of which allegedly showed discrepancies in comparison to the ones they stated to the Mumbai police.

 

The officials are tight-lipped about the details given in their respective statements that has the alleged loopholes. The spot probe was carried out in the presence of the forensic team of the CBI. As the investigation has been handed over to them late, the officials are relying on the forensic and technical analysis for a breakthrough to ascertain if there is any foul play in the actor’s death.

“Others will be questioned in connection with the incident soon after the spot probe gathers requisite clarity,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The investigators also communicated with the doctors and the staffers of Cooper Hospital, where Rajput’s body was taken after his demise for conducting autopsy. The statement of those who conducted autopsy on the actor will be recorded soon.

 

Multiple teams of the CBI are probing separate angles involved in the alleged suicide. The DRDO and Indian Air Force guesthouses in Santacruz is where the visiting team has set up the base. The CBI will grill Rhea Chakraborty and her family soon in connection with the suicide. They have been named as main accused in the case filed by the Bihar police, the probe of which has been taken over by the CBI.

A team of forensic doctors also arrived at the IAF DRDO guesthous to examine the details of Saturday's findings from the late actor's flat and the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the other hand are probing into the alleged money laundering that the actor’s father has accused Chakraborty of. The family alleged that at least Rs 15 crore was fraudulently transferred from his bank account. The ED is investigating the companies that were floated with the actor, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik being appointed directors in.

 

Tags: sushant singh rajput death investigation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Headline billing at the virtual event went to “The Batman,” a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader played by Robert Pattinson, whose filming shut down midway through production in March due to Covid-19. (Photo | AFP)

‘The Batman’, 'Black Adam' movie trailers have fans in a tizzy at virtual DC FanDome event

‘Friends’ willl be shot at the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California where the original NBC series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, was filmed. (Photo | Flickr - Kate Williams)

‘Friends’ fans will have to wait for reunion special until it's safe for a live audience

CBI team leaves Bandra police station amid ongoing probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. — PTI photo

CBI interrogate Sushant flatmate Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh in death case

Representational image

I&B nod for resuming TV and movie shoots; SOPs issued

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham