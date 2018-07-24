Watch: Akshay Kumar’s transformation as loveable and quirky Tapan Das in Gold

The superstar took to his Twitter account to share the making video of the lead character, Tapan Das.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a quirky Bengali coach in his upcoming sports drama film 'Gold', shared the making video of the character.

Akshay took to his Twitter account to share the making video of the lead character, Tapan Das.

Along with the video, he wrote, "My quirkiest character ever! Here's how we made him: http://bit.ly/MakingOfTapanDas . #MakingofTapanDas @excelmovies @kagtireema @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0".

In the video, the character of Tapan Das is shown as an alcoholic, quirky, moody that is set to make the movie even more exciting to watch for the fans.

Kumar is seen jumping and acting in a quirky manner while playing the character of the Bengali coach.

In the video, Akshay describes the character as unique because of the quirks layered into it.

"Tapan is not a goofy, humorous character. It's his quirks that make the scenes funny," he says in the video.

Filling the masses with immense pride, the trailer of the highly-anticipated movie showcased the dream of Tapan Das, played by Akshay Kumar, to win gold for free India for the first time.

The sports drama, starring the 'Rustom' actor, takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

The upcoming flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of free India's first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others.

'Gold',which marks the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy on the big screen, is slated to release this Independence Day (August 15).