Criminal proceedings against Salman Khan stayed by Supreme Court

The actor was accused of poking fun at the Valmiki community while shooting a reality show in December 2017.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan for his alleged controversial statement made against the Valmiki community.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud said as an interim measure the criminal proceedings and enquiries initiated on the basis of FIRs lodged against the petitioner (Khan) in various states shall remain stayed. The petition also wanted a direction that all state police be instructed that no FIRs or complaints shall be registered against him pertaining to this case.

