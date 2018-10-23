The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo India: Some names have shocked me, says AR Rahman

ANI
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 10:14 am IST
The music maestro said he would love to see "our industry become cleaner and respectful of women."

AR Rahman.
Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman has joined the long list of celebrities to lend his support to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

Commending the victims who have shared their alleged sexual harassment ordeals, the 51-year-old said he would love to see "our industry become cleaner and respectful of women."

He took to Twitter to share his views. "Been observing the #metoo movement. Some of the names have shocked me... both the victims and their perpetrators. I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women. More power to all the victims coming forward!!" read the statement.
However, the Oscar-winning composer also underscored that "we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused."

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood a year ago, took flight in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. The campaign is now gaining momentum with allegations being levelled against prominent personalities.

Over the last month, women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan, and Varun Grover, among others.

