The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh turns father to baby girl during Ishqeria release, calls her Nurvi

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 11:05 am IST

Neil wrote that he and his wife Rukmini are proud to announce the arrival of their "darling daughter, Nurvi".

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay
 Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media on Saturday to reveal the name of his daughter, a day after she was born.

Taking to his Instagram account, Neil wrote that he and his wife Rukmini are proud to announce the arrival of their "darling daughter, Nurvi".

"The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God," he added.

He and his wife welcomed their baby girl on September 21 in Mumbai. In April this year, Neil took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child, writing, "Now, we will be THREE."

Neil and Rukmini tied the knot in February 2017.

Interestingly, this happened soon after Neil’s film ‘Ishqeria’ released in theatres. Even though the movie wouldn’t be much spoken about, it has surely got Neil luck in life.

Tags: neil nitin mukesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

2

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

3

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

4

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

5

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham