The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

With mammoth earnings, Akshay, Salman in top 10 list of world's highest-paid actors

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 10:04 am IST

The Indian superstars feature in the list alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood in list compiled by Forbes.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films.
  Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films.

New York: Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have made it to the top 10 of the annual Forbes' list of the world's best-paid male actors.

The 'Gold' star ranks number seven on the list with earnings of USD 40.5 million, while Salman, by earning USD 38.5 million, has scored the ninth position.

Forbes' list of the world's best-paid male actors 2018

-George Clooney - USD 239m

-Dwayne Johnson - USD 124m

-Robert Downey Jr - USD 81m

-Chris Hemsworth - USD 64.5m

-Jackie Chan -USD 45.5m

-Will Smith - USD 42m

-Akshay Kumar -USD 40.5m

-Adam Sandler - USD 39.5m

-Salman Khan - USD 38.5m

-Chris Evans - USD 34m

On a related note, Akshay and Salman made it to Forbes' list of top 100 highest-paid entertainers 2018, which was announced last month. While Akshay was ranked 76th on the list, the 'Bharat' star secured the 82nd spot.

Tags: akshay kumar

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham