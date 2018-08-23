The Asian Age | News

Big B donates Rs 51 lakhs and his personal belongings to Kerala flood relief fund

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 2:06 pm IST

The Bollywood superstar has contributed for Kerala Relief coordinated by Resul Pookutty for Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund.

Amitabh Bachchan.
Mumbai: People from all around the country have come forward to contribute to Kerala. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known to be at the forefront of admirable causes and charitable initiatives has reportedly donated his personal belongings for Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund.

A close source to Mr. Resul Pookutty has said that Mr. Bachchan has not only donated ₹51 lakhs cash but he has also sent six cartons of his personal clothing including of around 80 jackets, 25 pants, 20 shirts and Scarves. The actor has also donated around 40 shoes.

