Television has destroyed award functions: Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar blames economics and commerce for the difficulty in maintaining ethics.

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is yet to receive a National Award, said he does not consider any of his performances so far that could or should have got the honour.

"It's kind of audience, jury members and filmmakers that I have won so many awards. For me, to sit back and think about winning award for that (film), it would be demeaning any award. If I did not get it, I don't deserve it," Shah Rukh Khan told reporters here at the announcement of Indian Academy awards.

He was responding to a query on winning national award for 'Chak De' or 'Swades'.

"I don't think there is any performance of mine till date that could or should have got national award. I don't perform according to winning awards. If I don't get an award I don't deserve it," he said.

Shah Rukh was addressing the press conference of the first ever Indian Academy Awards (IAA) executed by Cineyug.

The first event will take place at Silicon Valley, California, USA. The awards are aimed at bringing together the talent in Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood.

"Television has destroyed award functions as awards have become television-friendly it's more for GEC and it's sad. It (award functions) starts with earnestness and ethics that we get best the possible way to judge and give away the awards," Shah Rukh said.

"Everyone tries to be credible, but sometimes reasons of commerce and economics don't let it go to an extent. The assumption would be for every award. We assume Indian academy awards will be authentic and also entertaining," he said.

The 'Fan' star said he has kept a count of the number of awards that he had won so far.

"I love awards. I have never made any bones about it. I love being an actor, love being a movie star and winning awards for my work. I have been working for years and some kind of recognition is good. For all artists, be it poet, singer, choreographer, dancer, painter, etc you just want applause for your work," he said.

The 51-year-old superstar does get disheartened when he doesn't win an award.

"Any award that I have received, I take it as a collective applause for the work that I do in a year or for a specific film. I do keep a tab on awards, I try and work hard. I feel sad when I don't win an award," he added.