Why Shah Rukh Khan kept asking Zero director Aanand L Rai about having ‘mauj’

The director of the much anticipated dwarf drama opens up on working relationship with the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai are working together for the first time.

Mumbai: Producer-director Aanand L Rai says Shah Rukh Khan, the star of his upcoming film ‘Zero’, would often ask him whether he was enjoying the process of making the film or not.

Rai says early in the shooting, he had told SRK, "Sir, I need to have fun (mauj) while making a film", something that the actor remembered throughout.

"He caught that word and would often ask me 'Kyun, mauj aa raha hai na (Are you having fun) and I would reply, 'Yes, I am'. So there was never any pressure because he was ensuring that it was an enjoyable process," Rai told PTI in an interview here.

"I would have been under a lot of pressure had I seen a glimpse of stress of Khan sahab's face, but that was not the case at all. He's the reason why I had this beautiful journey," he added.

Shah Rukh will be seen in the role of a dwarf in the film, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles.

Rai said the film has been made with a lot of heart.

"I'm super excited, happy. I'm emotionally charged for 'Zero'. We are bringing something which is complete heart. It's been a tough journey, but a lot of passionate people have come together to make this film," he added.

The film is set to be released on December 21.