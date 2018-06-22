Nick Jonas arrives in India with Priyanka Chopra, both hide themselves from cameras

The mystery around Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship gets interesting with each passing day.

They were spotted together at a series of international events and functions, including the recent get-together of the Jonas family, where Priyanka once again went as Nick’s date.

After Nick, it looks like Priyanka is ready to introduce him to her family, as she got him to her home in India.

“They are in a serious relationship and would probably like to take it to the next level. Priyanka is bringing Nick to Mumbai to meet her mother and the rest of the family,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

As the two have kept things secret (with curtains in their car so that the paparazzi cannot get a clear picture of them), it looks like the two are ready to take their relationship to the level of marriage.