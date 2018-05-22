The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'They desperately need our help': Priyanka meets Rohingya refugee kids in Bangladesh

PTI
Published : May 22, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 9:13 am IST

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and shared her experience on Instagram.

Pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram with children in Bangladesh.
 Pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram with children in Bangladesh.

Dhaka: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra on Monday visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh and calling the crisis "horrific", the actor urged people to help the children affected by it.

The 35-year-old Bollywood star, who is in on a field visit to Bangladesh, said the world needs to come together to give Rohingya refugee kids a secure future.

"In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh - 60 per cent are children. Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong... Even worse, when they will get their next meal.

"And as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms threatening to destroy all that they've built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. hese children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. The kids are our future," Priyanka posted on Instagram alongside series of pictures of her with the kids.

 

I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh - 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong...even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND...as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms...threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels

Last year, Priyanka had visited a Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Tags: priyanka chopra, rohingya refugees, unicef

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham