Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

Published : Apr 22, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in 'Padmaavat' still; Anushka Sharma on 'Pari' poster.
New Delhi: It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

The award honoured the individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and/or television.

Here's the list of the winners:

Best actor (male): Shahid Kapoor

Best actor people's choice award: Ranveer Singh

Entertainer of the year: Kartik Aryan

Best actress (critics): Aditi Rao Hydari

Lifetime achievement award: Simi Garewal

Pride of Indian cinema: Sanjay Dutt

Path breaking producer of the year: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma

Best director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Outstanding performance male: Raj Kumar Rao, Rana Daggubati

Outstanding performance female: Tamannahh Bhatia, Kriti Sanon

Promising face of the year: Aahana Kumra

Best actor (male) Marathi: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Best actor (female) Marathi: Pooja Sawant

Best fashion designer of the year: Sanjukta Dutta

Socially conscious performance of the year: Rani Mukherjee

Best comic role: Tusshar Kapoor

Entertaining performance in reality show Bigg Boss: Hina Khan

Best actress drama award: Jennifer Winget

Best actor (male) Television: Karan Patel

Best reality show judge: Shilpa Shetty

Best talk show host: Karan Johar

Best lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

Best performance in a short film: Divya Khosla Kumar

Iconic contribution towards music: Hans Raj Hans

Comic performer of the year: Sumona Chakraborty

Versatile singer: Rani Hazarika

Social and business entrepreneur of the year: Jaya Misra

Director, Producer Karan Johar said that he was 'honoured' to win the best talk show host award for 'Koffee with Karan'.

"karanjohar Honoured to have won the prestigious #dadasahebphalkeaward for best talk show host #koffeewithkaran ... wearing @manishmalhotra05 styled by @nikitajaisinghani," he posted on Instagram.

Jennifer Winget, who won the Best actress drama award thanked her friends and family.

"I stand proud tonight with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ... a nudge to edge me on on the path I am currently on. Humbled and Honoured at the same time. Couldnt be more grateful to my family of fans, friends and the fraternity. Thank you. Another good night indeed!," a post from Winget read.

Meanwhile, Karan Patel thanked TV producer Ekta Kapoor for the award.

"Honoured to recieve the #DadasahebPhalke #ExcellenceAward for #BestActorOnTelevision. @ektaravikapoor this would have not been possible without you ...! Love you Ektaaaa," he wrote.

 

