Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

Sunday, Apr 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.
The award honoured the individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and/or television.
Here's the list of the winners:
Best actor (male): Shahid Kapoor
Best actor people's choice award: Ranveer Singh
Entertainer of the year: Kartik Aryan
Best actress (critics): Aditi Rao Hydari
Lifetime achievement award: Simi Garewal
Pride of Indian cinema: Sanjay Dutt
Path breaking producer of the year: Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma
Best director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Outstanding performance male: Raj Kumar Rao, Rana Daggubati
Outstanding performance female: Tamannahh Bhatia, Kriti Sanon
Promising face of the year: Aahana Kumra
Best actor (male) Marathi: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi
Best actor (female) Marathi: Pooja Sawant
Best fashion designer of the year: Sanjukta Dutta
Socially conscious performance of the year: Rani Mukherjee
Best comic role: Tusshar Kapoor
Entertaining performance in reality show Bigg Boss: Hina Khan
Best actress drama award: Jennifer Winget
Best actor (male) Television: Karan Patel
Best reality show judge: Shilpa Shetty
Best talk show host: Karan Johar
Best lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Best performance in a short film: Divya Khosla Kumar
Iconic contribution towards music: Hans Raj Hans
Comic performer of the year: Sumona Chakraborty
Versatile singer: Rani Hazarika
Social and business entrepreneur of the year: Jaya Misra
Director, Producer Karan Johar said that he was 'honoured' to win the best talk show host award for 'Koffee with Karan'.
"karanjohar Honoured to have won the prestigious #dadasahebphalkeaward for best talk show host #koffeewithkaran ... wearing @manishmalhotra05 styled by @nikitajaisinghani," he posted on Instagram.
Jennifer Winget, who won the Best actress drama award thanked her friends and family.
"I stand proud tonight with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award ... a nudge to edge me on on the path I am currently on. Humbled and Honoured at the same time. Couldnt be more grateful to my family of fans, friends and the fraternity. Thank you. Another good night indeed!," a post from Winget read.
Meanwhile, Karan Patel thanked TV producer Ekta Kapoor for the award.
"Honoured to recieve the #DadasahebPhalke #ExcellenceAward for #BestActorOnTelevision. @ektaravikapoor this would have not been possible without you ...! Love you Ektaaaa," he wrote.