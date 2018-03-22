The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Karma is a b***h': Sahil Khan on rumoured ex Ayesha Shroff being named in CDR case

ANI
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 10:23 am IST

The actor reacted to the controversies involving Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff in the Call Data Records (CDR) case.

Sahil Khan and Ayesha Shroff were rumoured to be in a relationship few years ago.
New Delhi: Reacting to controversies involving actor Sahil Khan and Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff in the latest Call Data Recording (CDR) case, the 'Style' actor claimed "Karma is a b***h".

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Khan said, "I have moved on, I had forgiven her for whatever happened. I do not know what her intentions were; we'll know when the police find out. Karma is a b***h, what goes around comes around, I had forgotten about this, but maybe karma had other plans."

Earlier, during the analysis of celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui's mobile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane crime branch, Abhishek Trimukhe had revealed that they recovered CDRs of Khan.

As per DCP Trimukhe, the CDRs were shared with Rizwan by Ayesha Shroff.
As per the information, Ayesha allegedly had an affair with Khan and a dispute between the two led the former to procure the CDRs of Khan, who later shared it with Rizwan.

Rizwan was allegedly blackmailing Sahil.

