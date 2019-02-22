Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Govt denies Jamia’s request to award alumnus SRK with honorary doctorate

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 12:38 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan was a master’s student of Jamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre from 1988-90.

Shah Rukh Khan.
 Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: The HRD Ministry has denied a request from Jamia Millia Islamia to award an honorary doctorate to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The Indian Express' reported the ministry refused to give the degree to the former student of the university, saying it would not be in order as he had already received a similar one from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). There is, however, no bar on such practice.

As per the report, the HRD Ministry sent a letter to the university on April 11, stating: “It has been observed that Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad has already conferred Honorary degree on Shri Shahrukh Khan in December 2016. Therefore, a view has been taken that two doctorate degrees for the same person would not be in order.”

The Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam stated, “Since 2014, there has not been any instance where the same person has been awarded an honorary doctorate in more than one central university.” “Whenever there is a recommendation of the Executive Committee seeking approval for awarding an honorary doctorate, we check whether the same person has been awarded the same honour by another central university; and whether there is any conflict of interest,” he added.

SRK was a master’s student of Jamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre from 1988-90. However, he couldn’t appear for his final year exams due to shortage of attendance.

Tags: shah rukh khan, jamia millia islamia university, hrd ministry, honorary doctorate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Abhimanyu Dassani.

With Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu Dassani excited to clash with Akshay's Kesari

50 Cent

What’s in the name!

The series is the adaptation of the book Band Baaja Boys by Rachna Singh.

Let your laughter rule over stress

Amitabh Bachchan

It’s dharm, says Amitabh Bachchan

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

2

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

3

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

4

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

5

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham