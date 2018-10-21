Badhaai Ho! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to tie knot on November 14-15

The couple shared a special note on social media announcing their wedding.

On professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked in three films together.

Mumbai: After months of speculations, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announce their big fat wedding which is scheduled on November 14 and 15.

The couple shared a note on social media which read: "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th & 15th of November, 2018. We thank you all for the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Love, Deepika and Ranveer."

Here's the official confirmation:

Fans have been pouring congratulatory messages on Deepika and Ranveer's posts on social media and are very happy for the couple.

Although the location for the wedding was not disclosed in the invitation, according to reports, the wedding will be taking place in Italy.

The duo is currently busy in their respective shootings. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan while Deepika has given her approval for the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar.